Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 334 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,788 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,316 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Best Buy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,239 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,876 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $477,302.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 692,479 shares of company stock worth $80,260,322. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.27.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $102.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $124.89. The stock has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.22 and its 200 day moving average is $102.02.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 36.24%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

