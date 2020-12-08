Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 3,059 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 343.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Datadog by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 41.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on DDOG. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

DDOG stock opened at $99.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.84. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $118.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,304.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $154.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.33 million. The company’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder (Jersey) Slp Yucca sold 35,033 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $3,154,371.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 159,365 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.68, for a total transaction of $15,248,043.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,903,300.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,632,761 shares of company stock worth $164,751,485 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

