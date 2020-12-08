Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 2,570 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 210.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,527,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,079,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,954 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,000,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,459,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,179 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,139,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,274,687,000 after acquiring an additional 66,854 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,542,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,413,000 after acquiring an additional 43,464 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,141,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,066,000 after acquiring an additional 178,489 shares during the period. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ALXN. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.72.

In other news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $187,057.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $118.83 on Tuesday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.67 and a twelve month high of $128.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.29 and its 200 day moving average is $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.