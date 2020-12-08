Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.08% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 758,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,944,000 after purchasing an additional 505,610 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 611,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after buying an additional 142,279 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 518,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after buying an additional 213,640 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 515,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after buying an additional 12,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 302.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 444,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after buying an additional 334,332 shares in the last quarter.

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF stock opened at $21.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.51. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96.

