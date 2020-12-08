Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 530 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLV. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 845.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,997,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,649 shares during the period. Cabana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $79,064,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,385,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,838,000 after acquiring an additional 579,920 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,381,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,456,000 after acquiring an additional 365,066 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 581.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 239,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,401,000 after acquiring an additional 204,744 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $111.64 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $90.70 and a 12-month high of $117.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.44 and a 200-day moving average of $112.19.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

