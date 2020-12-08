Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 2,596 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,164 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 386.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 914,646 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after buying an additional 726,713 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 66.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,994 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 32,758 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 19.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,658,985 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $47,822,000 after purchasing an additional 585,139 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 689.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 137.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 74,546 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 43,156 shares in the last quarter. 53.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $17.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average of $12.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.78. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $30.78.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($5.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.62) by $0.08. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 25.56% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.53.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

