Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CELTF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centamin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Peel Hunt upgraded Centamin to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.25.

OTCMKTS:CELTF opened at $1.68 on Friday. Centamin has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $3.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal project is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

