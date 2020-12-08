Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Stock Holdings Increased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CE. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 3.4% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 19,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Celanese by 2.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 30.0% in the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 3.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in Celanese in the second quarter worth $241,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celanese alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Celanese from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Celanese from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Celanese from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Celanese from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.89.

NYSE:CE opened at $129.78 on Tuesday. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.70 and a fifty-two week high of $138.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.15.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.26. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 26th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.07%.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $87,502.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,184.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.