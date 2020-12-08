Cathay General Bancorp Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.10 Per Share (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Cathay General Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, December 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.10 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.11. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $147.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.33 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 29.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CATY. ValuEngine lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $30.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.53. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $38.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.63%.

In other news, EVP Irwin Wong sold 8,101 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $251,131.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 3,322 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $98,364.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 249,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,399,864.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,266 shares of company stock valued at $458,214. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATY. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $213,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 52.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

