Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on creating and developing medicines to address serious medical conditions. The Company’s hemostasis product candidates include CB 813d/PF-0520602, CB 2679d/ISU 304 and FXa. Anti-Complement Product consists of CB 2782 and Ophthalmic which are in clinical different trail. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as Targacept, Inc., is based in South San Francisco, Calif. “

Get Catalyst Biosciences alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CBIO. Lifesci Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Ci Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.38.

Shares of CBIO stock opened at $6.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.71. The company has a market cap of $135.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.05. Catalyst Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $8.94.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 25.9% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,694,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 157.8% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after buying an additional 863,871 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 17.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,276,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after buying an additional 190,522 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 49.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 288,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 94,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 14.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 234,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 29,100 shares during the last quarter. 60.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various treatments for hemophilia and other rare bleeding disorders using its potent subcutaneous (SQ) coagulation factors that promote blood clotting. Its engineered coagulation factors are designed to overcome the limitations of current intravenous (IV) treatment options, facilitate prophylaxis, and ultimately deliver substantially better outcomes for patients using SQ dosing.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.