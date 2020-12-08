Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 52.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Catalent by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Catalent by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Catalent by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Catalent by 1.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Catalent by 5.0% in the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $93.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $120.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.93.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $845.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.87 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Arnold sold 15,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $1,457,412.00. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 182,231 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $15,673,688.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,608 shares of company stock worth $18,186,244. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTLT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Catalent from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Argus boosted their target price on Catalent from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Catalent from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.44.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

