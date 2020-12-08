Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,628 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Carter’s by 215.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 877 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Carter’s by 700.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $93.30 on Tuesday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $112.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $865.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.52 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 20,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total transaction of $1,632,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.13, for a total transaction of $58,360.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,620 shares of company stock valued at $5,340,541. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Carter’s in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Carter’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.30.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Precious Baby, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

