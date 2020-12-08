Capri (NYSE:CPRI) PT Raised to $43.00 at Morgan Stanley

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CPRI has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Capri from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Capri from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.61.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $39.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capri has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $39.92.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.88 million. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capri will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 2,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $46,871.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 614 shares in the company, valued at $12,556.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capri in the second quarter worth approximately $88,713,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Capri by 1,488.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,103 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Capri in the third quarter worth approximately $26,376,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Capri in the third quarter worth approximately $25,635,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Capri by 421.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,127,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,622,000 after acquiring an additional 911,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

