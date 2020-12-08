Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) PT Raised to $37.00 at Scotiabank

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CPXWF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Capital Power from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. CIBC upped their price target on Capital Power from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Capital Power from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital Power currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.20.

OTCMKTS CPXWF opened at $27.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.88. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $29.32.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

