Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) in a research note issued on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.48. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday. CSFB lowered shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.11.

CPX stock opened at C$35.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$3.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.34. Capital Power Co. has a 12 month low of C$20.23 and a 12 month high of C$38.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$31.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$29.24.

In other Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 36,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.68, for a total transaction of C$1,147,639.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,093,878.72.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

