Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a C$38.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CPX. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised their target price on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$37.11.

Shares of TSE CPX opened at C$35.11 on Friday. Capital Power Co. has a 52 week low of C$20.23 and a 52 week high of C$38.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.34. The company has a market cap of C$3.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.29.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 36,226 shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.68, for a total transaction of C$1,147,639.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,093,878.72.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

