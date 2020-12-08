Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Price Target to $3.00

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) had its price target lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $5.35 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OGI. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of OrganiGram from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OrganiGram from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.79 price objective on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. OrganiGram has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.69.
Shares of NASDAQ:OGI opened at $1.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of -0.08. OrganiGram has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 5.15.
About OrganiGram
OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and pre-rolls for adult recreational consumers under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trail Blazer brand names; and medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for the medical market.
