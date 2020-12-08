Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Price Target to $3.00

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) had its price target lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $5.35 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OGI. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of OrganiGram from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OrganiGram from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.79 price objective on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. OrganiGram has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.69.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OGI opened at $1.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of -0.08. OrganiGram has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 5.15.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 22.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 368,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 68,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 51.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 33,742 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 14.1% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 16,407 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the second quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in OrganiGram during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

About OrganiGram

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and pre-rolls for adult recreational consumers under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trail Blazer brand names; and medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for the medical market.

Recommended Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.