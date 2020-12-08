Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HealthStream in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.23.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HSTM. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of HealthStream to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ HSTM opened at $19.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day moving average of $20.97. The stock has a market cap of $629.13 million, a PE ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.32. HealthStream has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $29.78.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $60.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.53 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 4.19%. HealthStream’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in HealthStream by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in HealthStream by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in HealthStream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 210.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

