Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Lowered to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CBWBF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Western Bank presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.78.

CBWBF opened at $22.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.16. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $25.73.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

