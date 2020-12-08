Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) Given New C$108.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from C$105.00 to C$108.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$118.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$115.50 to C$122.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$108.25 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$117.93.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) stock opened at C$111.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$67.52 and a 1-year high of C$111.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$105.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$98.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.80%.

In related news, Director Nanci Ellen Caldwell acquired 795 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$99.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,061.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$534,736.20.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

