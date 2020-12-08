Brokers Set Expectations for East West Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for East West Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.86 per share for the year.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $373.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.05 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share.

EWBC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.86.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $46.68 on Monday. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $51.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $535,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $2,204,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in East West Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 259,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,499,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 8.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 141,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 10,894 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital LLP raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 57,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

