Brokers Set Expectations for Callon Petroleum’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a report issued on Thursday, December 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $2.71 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.80.

CPE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Callon Petroleum to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Callon Petroleum to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.59.

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $13.10 on Monday. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $49.80. The company has a market capitalization of $520.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.25, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 3.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.49. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 219.88%. The company had revenue of $290.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.70 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPE. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 64.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,110,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971,054 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 110.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,817 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 27,251 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 38.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,771 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 9,131 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 404,745 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 23,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 540 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 346.4 MMBbls oil, 757.1 Bcf of natural gas, and 67.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

