Brokers Issue Forecasts for Columbus McKinnon Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Columbus McKinnon in a research report issued on Friday, December 4th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.37.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $157.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.54 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.54%.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CMCO. TheStreet lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Columbus McKinnon from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Sidoti raised their price objective on Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $39.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $953.57 million, a P/E ratio of 54.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Columbus McKinnon has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $42.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.21.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter worth about $626,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 25.1% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 558,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,504,000 after purchasing an additional 112,267 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 5.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 9,582 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 6,193 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.44, for a total transaction of $238,058.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,599.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,500 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,854 shares of company stock valued at $710,472. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.