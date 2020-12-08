Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a $12.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $11.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BRMK. BidaskClub lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of BRMK opened at $10.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 43.13. Broadmark Realty Capital has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $12.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.74.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02).

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 300.00%.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Luebbers sold 60,000 shares of Broadmark Realty Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 739,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after acquiring an additional 84,497 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 481,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,661,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $746,000.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

