Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 341,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,156 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.56% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $51,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arjuna Capital increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BFAM opened at $166.40 on Tuesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.23 and a fifty-two week high of $177.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.76 and a beta of 0.83.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $337.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.51 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

BFAM has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.86.

In related news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total transaction of $615,520.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,681.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.91, for a total value of $460,017.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,938 shares in the company, valued at $15,188,521.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,540 shares of company stock worth $7,436,401 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

