BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) PT Raised to $44.00

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its price target upped by SVB Leerink from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BBIO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.09.

BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $53.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.10. The company has a quick ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. BridgeBio Pharma has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $53.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 0.71.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 million. Equities analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Thomas Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $383,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,654,528.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cameron Turtle sold 2,500 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $105,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,068 shares in the company, valued at $633,006.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,255 shares of company stock worth $6,321,475 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBIO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,450,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 54.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 16,124 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,719,000. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 20 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin (TTR), which is ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers and achondroplasia; BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD; and BBP-454, a preclinical development program for small molecule inhibitors of KRAS for the treatment of pan-mutant KRAS-driven cancers.

