Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) Short Interest Down 12.0% in November

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 776,500 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the October 31st total of 882,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 857,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Boston Private Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Boston Private Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the third quarter worth $57,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the second quarter worth $86,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the second quarter worth $102,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 205.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 13,652 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BPFH stock opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.41. The stock has a market cap of $645.70 million, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.13. Boston Private Financial has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $80.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Private Financial will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

