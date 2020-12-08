Boston Partners Trims Stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Boston Partners lowered its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in IHS Markit were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INFO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,053,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $632,311,000 after buying an additional 1,346,398 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 351.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,267,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,514,000 after buying an additional 986,870 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter worth $66,590,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter worth $63,345,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,280,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,641,000 after purchasing an additional 783,625 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $75,049.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,414.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $92.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. IHS Markit Ltd. has a one year low of $44.81 and a one year high of $101.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.98.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. IHS Markit had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

INFO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $82.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.44.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

