Boston Partners Trims Position in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in shares of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,480 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.70% of USA Truck worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 22.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of USA Truck during the third quarter worth about $90,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of USA Truck during the third quarter worth about $129,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Truck during the third quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of USA Truck during the second quarter worth about $169,000. 46.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get USA Truck alerts:

NASDAQ:USAK opened at $8.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day moving average of $9.27. The company has a market capitalization of $78.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 2.37. USA Truck, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.23. USA Truck had a negative return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $141.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that USA Truck, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK).

Receive News & Ratings for USA Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.