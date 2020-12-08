Boston Partners Sells 30,878 Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Boston Partners reduced its position in shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,878 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.17% of Byline Bancorp worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BY. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 26.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 58.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 11,108 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 69.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 30,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 268.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Byline Bancorp news, insider Brogan Ptacin sold 9,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $119,637.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,569.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BY opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $20.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.04. The firm has a market cap of $609.63 million, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.40.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $75.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on BY shares. TheStreet upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Byline Bancorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

