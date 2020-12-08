Boston Partners Sells 20,521 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,521 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 225.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 66.5% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 130.5% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 215.3% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $60.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.25 billion, a PE ratio of 62.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.10 and a 200 day moving average of $67.76. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.04 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

