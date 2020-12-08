Boston Partners Reduces Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,560 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 342,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after buying an additional 24,531 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 101,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 23,619 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 121,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $120,393.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 213,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,084,877.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPW opened at $20.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.75. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $24.29.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $329.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.41 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

MPW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Mizuho raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.23.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 390 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

