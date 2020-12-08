Boston Partners Reduces Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Boston Partners decreased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $995,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $62,283,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EEFT stock opened at $134.12 on Tuesday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $167.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.06 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.59. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $664.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.07 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CFO Rick Weller sold 48,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.22, for a total transaction of $5,912,020.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,106,687.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrzej Olechowski sold 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $336,935.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,002 shares of company stock worth $20,596,511 over the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EEFT shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronet Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.73.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

