Boston Partners Purchases 28,808 Shares of GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX)

Boston Partners grew its position in shares of GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,808 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in GP Strategies were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in GP Strategies by 503.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GP Strategies in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GP Strategies in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 10,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPX stock opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.11 million, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. GP Strategies Co. has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $15.24.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $115.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.74 million. GP Strategies had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 4.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that GP Strategies Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GPX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of GP Strategies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of GP Strategies from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of GP Strategies from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Workforce Excellence and Business Transformation Services. The Workforce Excellence segment offers managed learning services, including strategic learning and development consulting; digital learning content design and development solutions; and a suite of learning operations services, such as managed facilitation and delivery, managed training administration and logistics, help desk support, and event and vendor management.

