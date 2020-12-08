Boston Partners Makes New Investment in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ING Groep by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,481,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,887 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,625,000. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in ING Groep by 9,000.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 920,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,517,000 after purchasing an additional 910,353 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ING Groep by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,224,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,349,000 after purchasing an additional 831,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ING Groep by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,920,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,254,000 after purchasing an additional 637,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Get ING Groep alerts:

NYSE ING opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.68. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $12.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.71.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that ING Groep will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ING. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ING Groep from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.88.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

Read More: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.