Boston Partners Makes New $676,000 Investment in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000. Boston Partners owned about 0.23% of OneWater Marine at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in OneWater Marine during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 700,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,000,000 after acquiring an additional 64,325 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in OneWater Marine during the 2nd quarter worth $2,045,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OneWater Marine during the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. 30.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 69,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,316,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,333 shares in the company, valued at $329,327. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,013,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $19,250,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,286,114 shares of company stock worth $24,436,166.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ONEW shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of OneWater Marine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

NASDAQ ONEW opened at $28.26 on Tuesday. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $33.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.10.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.38). As a group, research analysts forecast that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneWater Marine Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

