Boston Partners Lowers Stock Position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,364 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 563.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 612,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 16,536 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USX stock opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.15 million, a P/E ratio of -29.92 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $11.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.74.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $431.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.04 million. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John C. Rickel acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,051. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert D. Pischke acquired 11,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $78,974.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 140,090 shares in the company, valued at $923,193.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on USX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. U.S. Xpress Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

