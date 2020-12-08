Boston Partners Has $788,000 Position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Boston Partners increased its position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,984 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 15,606 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.27% of Aspen Aerogels worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 684,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 306,451 shares during the period. Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. now owns 2,939,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,344,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $607,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,912,000 after purchasing an additional 61,031 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $642,000. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

In other Aspen Aerogels news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 34,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $409,960.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 9,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $107,108.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,228 shares of company stock worth $1,583,782. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASPN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley increased their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of ASPN opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $15.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.35 and its 200 day moving average is $9.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $382.33 million, a P/E ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 1.74.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 13.39% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%. On average, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Aerogels Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company offers Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.