Boston Partners Has $636,000 Stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Boston Partners decreased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.06% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 15,628 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter worth $1,627,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 182.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.33.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 6,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $640,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bernard A. Harris, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $535,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,659 shares of company stock worth $2,320,188 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $109.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.25. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.13 and a 1-year high of $134.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 45.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.22.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $108.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.43 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

