Boston Partners Has $593,000 Stock Position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP)

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,051 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.22% of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 614,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after buying an additional 27,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 999,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after buying an additional 67,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ USAP opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 1.42. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $37.43 million during the quarter. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

In other Universal Stainless & Alloy Products news, EVP Christopher M. Zimmer acquired 45,823 shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $258,441.72. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 108,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,714.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. Its products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar.

