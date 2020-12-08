Boston Partners Has $543,000 Stake in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Boston Partners grew its stake in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.16% of Vishay Precision Group worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 728,895 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,456,000 after acquiring an additional 30,315 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 169,380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 27,937 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,082 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,395 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 153,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 51,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 143,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE VPG opened at $30.54 on Tuesday. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $35.81. The company has a market cap of $414.58 million, a PE ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.32.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $67.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Vishay Precision Group Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.