Boston Partners Has $518,000 Position in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 63.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 35,044 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.08% of Echo Global Logistics worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 154.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 279.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the third quarter worth about $232,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ECHO opened at $29.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.17 and a 12 month high of $31.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.59 and a 200-day moving average of $25.54. The company has a market capitalization of $775.89 million, a P/E ratio of 121.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.16.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $691.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.67 million. Analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $586,600.00. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ECHO. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Echo Global Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

Echo Global Logistics Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.