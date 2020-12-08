Boston Partners Grows Holdings in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,664 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.31% of Earthstone Energy worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 847,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 252,006 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 252.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 453,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 325,020 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 365,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 14.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 142,995 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 17,983 shares during the last quarter. 21.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESTE opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.14 million, a P/E ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average is $2.95. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $7.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $41.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 million. Equities analysts expect that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.82.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 103 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 94,336 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 31,521 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 62,815 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

