Boston Partners Buys Shares of 76,143 GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Boston Partners bought a new stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 76,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GME. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the second quarter worth $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 12,886.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 16.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the second quarter worth $97,000.

NYSE GME opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69. GameStop Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $19.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.83.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.27). GameStop had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 29.98%. The company had revenue of $942.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of GameStop from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of GameStop from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.72.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

