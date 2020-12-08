Boston Partners Buys Shares of 35,921 Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Boston Partners bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 35,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000. Boston Partners owned about 0.07% of Lindblad Expeditions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 370.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 52.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LIND. BidaskClub cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.33.

In related news, insider Benjamin Bressler sold 66,055 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $667,155.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,500 shares in the company, valued at $207,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

LIND stock opened at $14.06 on Tuesday. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $18.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average is $9.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.24 million, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 2.34.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 71.47% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lindblad Expeditions Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

