Boston Partners Buys 9,394 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,394 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in International Seaways were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 49.5% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 788,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,876,000 after acquiring an additional 261,035 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 24.4% during the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 414,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 81,247 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 2,941.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 311,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 301,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 3.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 229.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 260,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 181,362 shares during the last quarter. 69.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Seaways alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on INSW shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of International Seaways from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. BTIG Research cut shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of International Seaways from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Seaways currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of INSW stock opened at $18.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $513.24 million, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.07. International Seaways, Inc. has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $31.39.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $99.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.96 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 16.95%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 3, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of 42 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 5 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 7 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW).

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.