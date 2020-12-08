Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Price Target Increased to $91.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $91.00 in a report released on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.08.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $88.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $54.37 and a fifty-two week high of $89.86.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth about $36,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 91.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

