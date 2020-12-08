BMO Capital Markets Increases WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target to $110.00

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $91.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.33.

Shares of WSPOF opened at $88.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.89. WSP Global has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $88.75.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

