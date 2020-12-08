BMO Capital Markets Increases Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Price Target to $33.00

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CPXWF. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Capital Power from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Capital Power from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. CIBC boosted their target price on Capital Power from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Capital Power from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.20.

CPXWF opened at $27.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.14 and its 200-day moving average is $21.88. Capital Power has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $29.32.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

