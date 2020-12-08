Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 648,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503,832 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.49% of Bloom Energy worth $11,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 61.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 54.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 48.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. 35.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

In related news, EVP Hari Pillai sold 2,083 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total transaction of $56,574.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,542,497.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christopher White sold 7,352 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $110,353.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,703,902 shares of company stock worth $155,917,163 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BE opened at $27.63 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.91. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $29.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

